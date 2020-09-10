David Byrne and Spike Lee Open TIFF with the Celebratory Joy of 'American Utopia'

I'll admit that I went into Spike Lee's adaptation of David Byrne's American Utopia, the opening night film at this year's modified Toronto International Film Festival, with an emotional attachment. Seeing the show on Broadway in February was one of my Last Good Nights before the world -- and live theater -- came to a halt with the spread of coronavirus. My trip to the Hudson Theatre now feels like it took place in another universe, and for a brief moment Lee's document of the production brought me back to that place, one where I could sit next to my parents, without face masks, and dance to "Burning Down the House."

But Lee's film is also a cinematic marvel, a tribute to that other famous concert documentary starring David Byrne, Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense, and so much more. On one hand, American Utopia, which will premiere on HBO (and HBO Max) October 17, is a tour through Byrne's discography, featuring selections from his work with the Talking Heads, Brian Eno, and more. Yes, Byrne plays the hits like "Once in a Lifetime" and "This Must Be the Place," but this is not simply nostalgia for nostalgia's sake. It's also Byrne's typically askew dissertation on the state of the country.

He quotes James Baldwin and Dada artist Kurt Schwitters. He talks about registering people to vote in 2016. It at times seems a bit naive, like your kindly (oddly cool) uncle encouraging you to exercise your civic duty. But his spoken word interludes, for as corny as they may be in isolation, are both supported and justified by the magic of the performance that follows.