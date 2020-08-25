Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan Embark on a Seaside Romance in the 'Ammonite' Trailer

Do you smell that breeze? The salt in the air? Well, it heralds two things: One, the first trailer for Ammonite, the new romance starring Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet, and, two, the beginning of the fall movie season. Of course, this year's release calendar is very messy given the industry's reaction to the coronavirus, but film festivals like Toronto are still forging ahead in largely digital formats, bringing with them quality selections like this one from Francis Lee.

In Ammonite, Winslet plays a real-life figure named Mary Anning, who worked as a paleontologist in the 19th Century. Mary reluctantly agrees to help a young wife (Saoirse Ronan) suffering from "melancholia" by taking her on fossil digging expeditions. The two, expectedly, fall in love on the shore.

Ammonite comes from director Lee, who made the another lauded queer romance with 2017's God's Own Country. Neon, which released Parasite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire last year, is dropping this one November 13.