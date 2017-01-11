Amy Schumer Left a $1,000 Tip for 'Hamilton' Bartenders This Weekend

Tipping can be stressful. What's the right amount to leave in different situations? How much extra should you give around the holidays? Are you in a place with one of those new no-tipping policies? Either way, here's a helpful hint: if you're a rich celebrity, tip well!

At the very least, you'll make your bartender or waiter's night. But hopefully, the world will also find out how generous you are when people start sharing photos of the bill on social media.

That's what happened to Amy Schumer when she attended a performance of Broadway's Hamilton on Saturday night. According to the New York Daily News, the Trainwreck star left a $1,000 tip on a $77 bar tab, telling the bartenders, "I’ve been there, I get it."