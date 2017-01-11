The 15 Raunchiest 'Inside Amy Schumer' Moments

Amy Schumer's Comedy Central series has a knack for zigging when you think it's going to zag. Thought you were getting a skit about a girlfriend who's bad at video games? Here's a nuanced critique of rape culture. Expecting a normal lineup of sketches this week? Here's a full-episode parody of 12 Angry Men.

Schumer is likely to surprise us all over again this Thursday, when Inside Amy Schumer begins its fourth season. But there are a few things you can anticipate from the show, and no-holds-barred profanity is one of them. To reacquaint you with Schumer's crass humor, here are 15 of the raunchiest moments from the previous three seasons of Inside Amy Schumer. Have fun at O'Nutters.