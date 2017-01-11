The Oral History of the Camp Classic 'Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?'

JAMES FRANCO via Behind the Velvet Rope: [Lifetime] had a great experience working with Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig on A Deadly Adoption, and they wanted to do something similar. So they emailed me and asked if I wanted to remake one of their most famous movies -- Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?. I watched it and thought, "This is really interesting. I like the structure, but if I did it, I'd love to revamp it." So we went straight to script. We handed it in to Lifetime and said, "This is what we want to do: a lesbian vampire movie." They said, "We love it!"

DEKOVEN: A lot of people call them Women in Jeopardy movies. But it really didn't feel like it was about that so much. It was about young women overcoming the odds. I think those movies were empowering. They were emotionally accessible to a particular audience. They offered "Oh my God, that could be me" or "What would I do if that happened to me?" storylines.