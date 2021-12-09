'And Just Like That' May Not Be Great, But It Is Strangely Comforting

This post contains spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That.

I've watched a lot of Sex and the City in my lifetime. It first blew my mind as a teen, and I revisited it yet again earlier this year when the pre-vaccine world had me mostly housebound. On my most recent check-in with Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha in their original forms, I was struck by two things. First, Charlotte is an absolute monster. Second, the pioneering HBO sitcom—though certain episodes are extremely dated, especially in their handling of race—is way more progressive than we like to give it credit for.

It’s with this in mind that I nervously pressed play on HBO Max’s And Just Like That this morning. Could the series' revival really expunge the bad taste left in fans’ mouths after the two theatrical movies while also gracefully ushering these characters into middle age? Could it make Carrie Bradshaw’s world a more inclusive one? After eagerly bingeing the first two episodes, I am tempted to say … yes? Maybe?

There is something strangely comforting about And Just Like That. Not that it’s not clunky—when was Sex and the City ever not?—but Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis slip into their roles with such ease that it does feel like seeing people you once knew who are now older and grayer and have different concerns. The writing staff understands the characters' nuances in a way that makes these women recognizable without becoming parodies of themselves. Carrie is still, despite having written a very famous column about sex, weirdly prudish. Miranda’s prickly overachieving follows her to grad school, where she’s pursuing a master's in human rights. And Charlotte, well, Charlotte is still fully Charlotte, striving for a kind of Upper East Side perfection that can never be fully attained.

As for Samantha? She’s off in London, a product of Kim Cattrall’s refusal to do the series. Still, the explanation for her absence is believable: Carrie fired her as a publicist, and Samantha took it personally, rejecting their friendship. (We don’t get a ton of details, but I can fully see how Carrie might have handled the situation terribly, despite the realities of the book industry or whatever. Carrie, you might remember, is often a horrible friend. Team Samantha.)