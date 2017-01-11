RIP, Brangelina: 9 Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Moments We'll Never Forget

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are on the Mount Rushmore of Hollywood couples. Or... they were.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, causing everything we know about love and hope and hope and love to crumble before our very eyes. Did Angelina hate World War Z so much that Brad signing on for the sequel tore them apart, or was it something more? Something only they could know about (and adapt into a feature film)?

The days of Hiddleswift and other power couples have come and gone, but we refuse to sit, confused, shocked, and unnerved by the falling of a pillar. Let’s remember the good times with a look back at Brad and Angie’s finest moments as a couple.