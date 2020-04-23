Animal Crossing's Nature Day Event Is Already So Much Better Than Bunny Day

Depending on how far you've time-traveled, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sticks pretty close to our own real-world calendar, which means that events that happen in reality will probably also have corresponding events and challenges in the game. Animal Crossing's first event was Bunny Day, a two week-long nondenominational holiday themed to Easter which lasted from April 1 to April 12, where players were challenged by a yellow rabbit named Zipper to craft Bunny Day clothes, furniture, and accessories out of colorful eggs that would emerge from bashed rocks, shaken down from trees, annoyingly caught in bodies or water, shot down from the sky, or dug up from the ground. The game's newest event, the two week-long Nature Day, which lasts from April 23 until May 4, is already so much more fun, as it introduces new visitors to your island and, instead of eggs, offers you new plants, including flowers you might not have yet, to grow in your green spaces.

Here's the thing: Bunny Day sucked. People hated it, and not least because it corresponded nearly exactly with the much more aesthetically pleasing cherry blossom season, when the hardwood trees on our island sprouted fluffy pink flowers, discarding cherry blossom leaves, and looked, generally, amazing. But good luck crafting all your pretty cherry blossom stuff once Bunny Day rolled around and ruined everything, hiding eggs in dumb places, replacing cherry blossom recipes with egg recipes, and making a nuisance of itself. Catching a fish? Nope, it's an egg. Shooting a present down from the sky? Nope, it's an egg. Digging up a fossil? Nope, egg. The egg outfits were bad, but the furniture was worse, and not something that I would ever allow to soil the floors of my new house, but at least I could sell them all to Timmy and Tommy in an act of defiance when it was all over.