Anthony Bourdain Thinks Dining With Donald Trump Would Be 'F*cking Hilarious'

While he's never dined with the president-elect, Bourdain did run into the candidate the majority of Americans voted for. "I've met [Hillary] Clinton -- backstage at Jimmy Fallon maybe," he recalled. "She asked me where I was going [next] and I said, 'To the Republic of Georgia.' And she said, 'Oh, my God, the drinking there, and the cheese.' We talked about food; she seemed interested."

But he'd take our nation's president over either of them as a dinner companion. "He's a foodie and he's got good taste in restaurants. And he's very sentimental about the street food of Southeast Asia. Very. You know, he spent a lot of time in Indonesia as a young man. At the meal I had with him, he talked very emotionally and wistfully about the smell of Indonesian street food -- I could see just how much he was digging bun cha. I've never seen a man so happy to drink a beer from the bottle, you know? So I think he'd be the most fun."