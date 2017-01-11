Anthony Bourdain on the Most Important Chef You've Never Heard Of

Then Tower shook up the New York establishment

While speaking to Rose following a screening of the film, Bourdain called Tower "a constant in his career." So, with longtime collaborator Lydia Tenaglia set to direct, Bourdain and CNN Films got to work on Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent, a sensory journey replete with reenactments and testimonials from culinary talents like Ruth Reichl, Mario Batali, Jonathan Waxman, Ken Friedman, and Martha Stewart. Near the end of production, in 2014, Tower shocked everyone by accepting the executive chef position at New York City’s Tavern on the Green.

When Bourdain learns of Tower's Tavern appointment, he tells the camera, "My first reaction was, of course, holy fuck. My second was, why?" He cites the position at Tavern, a high-volume institution notorious for inconsistency, as a thankless "chef-killer," especially considering that the restaurant's then-new owners' attempts to revive it were seen as a failure.