Netflix's Animated 'Apollo 10 1/2' Is a Strange, Tender Look at the Space Race

Over the weekend at the Oscars, the Academy gave out its 21st award for Best Animated Feature to the musical fantasy Encanto, the 15th award in the category given out to a Disney (or Pixar) production. During the ceremony, the award was presented by Halle Bailey, Lily James and Naomi Scott—three actresses who have starred in live-action reboots of Disney films—and, as part of their presentational banter, the trio noted that animated movies are often “formative experiences” for kids who watch them “over and over.” Gesturing to the audience, Scott joked, “I see some parents who know exactly what we’re talking about.”

The line didn’t get much of a reaction in the room—there were obviously other controversial on-stage moments that drew more attention and scrutiny—but it got a response online. Most prominently, director Phil Lord, a producer on the Oscar nominated Mitchells vs. the Machines, sarcastically tweeted, “Super cool to position animation as something that kids watch and adults have to endure.” As others pointed out, it was also an odd framing given that one of the nominated films, the Danish animated documentary Flee, could hardly be confused with the more family-friendly movies the presenters were riffing on. Clearly, the voters don’t believe animation is just kid stuff.

I bring all this up not to rehash days old awards show drama, but to highlight the amusing category challenge presented by Apollo 10 and ½, the new Richard Linklater film that debuts on Netflix today. Like the director’s previous two animated films, the philosophical head trip Waking Life and the science-fiction drug parable A Scanner Darkly, Apollo 10 and ½ uses a rotoscope animation style to blur the line between reality and fantasy. But this film, with its focus on a late ‘60s childhood in suburban Houston and a boy's tall tale about going to the moon, has a much more kid-friendly subject matter than Linklater’s previous animated experiments. There’s a sense of exploration and a playfulness, in the animation and in the performances, that’s different from Linklater's coming-of-age epic Boyhood. In interviews for Apollo 10 and ½, he's cited the influence of "Saturday morning cartoons, that vibe."