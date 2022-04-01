Netflix's Animated 'Apollo 10 1/2' Is a Strange, Tender Look at the Space Race
Richard Linklater's new rotoscoped animated feature rejects easy nostalgia for something more personal.
Over the weekend at the Oscars, the Academy gave out its 21st award for Best Animated Feature to the musical fantasy Encanto, the 15th award in the category given out to a Disney (or Pixar) production. During the ceremony, the award was presented by Halle Bailey, Lily James and Naomi Scott—three actresses who have starred in live-action reboots of Disney films—and, as part of their presentational banter, the trio noted that animated movies are often “formative experiences” for kids who watch them “over and over.” Gesturing to the audience, Scott joked, “I see some parents who know exactly what we’re talking about.”
The line didn’t get much of a reaction in the room—there were obviously other controversial on-stage moments that drew more attention and scrutiny—but it got a response online. Most prominently, director Phil Lord, a producer on the Oscar nominated Mitchells vs. the Machines, sarcastically tweeted, “Super cool to position animation as something that kids watch and adults have to endure.” As others pointed out, it was also an odd framing given that one of the nominated films, the Danish animated documentary Flee, could hardly be confused with the more family-friendly movies the presenters were riffing on. Clearly, the voters don’t believe animation is just kid stuff.
I bring all this up not to rehash days old awards show drama, but to highlight the amusing category challenge presented by Apollo 10 and ½, the new Richard Linklater film that debuts on Netflix today. Like the director’s previous two animated films, the philosophical head trip Waking Life and the science-fiction drug parable A Scanner Darkly, Apollo 10 and ½ uses a rotoscope animation style to blur the line between reality and fantasy. But this film, with its focus on a late ‘60s childhood in suburban Houston and a boy's tall tale about going to the moon, has a much more kid-friendly subject matter than Linklater’s previous animated experiments. There’s a sense of exploration and a playfulness, in the animation and in the performances, that’s different from Linklater's coming-of-age epic Boyhood. In interviews for Apollo 10 and ½, he's cited the influence of "Saturday morning cartoons, that vibe."
If you don't know what you're getting into, this movie could be pretty puzzling. For one thing, it features enough voiceover narration from Jack Black as the adult version of the main character Stanley (played by Milo Coy) that it almost qualifies as an essayistic memoir, like Linklater’s version of the auto-fiction you’d find in the pages of Karl Ove Knausgård’s My Struggle. Stanley has five pop-culture obsessed older siblings, a hippie-side-eyeing mother, a thrifty father who works for NASA, a pair of grandparents shaped by living through the Great Depression, and a conspiracy theorist grandmother. (From Slacker to Waking Life, which featured a riff from Texas oddball Alex Jones, Linklater remains fascinated by the cadence of the paranoid mind.) Every relationship and dynamic is laid out in exacting detail, but given a wry, affectionate touch.
In between the many comic vignettes, like a hilarious scene where Stanley summarizes the ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey to a bored classmate who simply gets up and walks away, a plot emerges about Stanley getting recruited by a pair of NASA scientists, Kranz (Zachary Levi) and Bostick (Glen Powell), for a secret mission to the moon to test out a too-small Lunar Landing Training Vehicle. It’s an amusing fabrication, one that Linklater’s script mostly treats as an afterthought, preferring instead to dig deeper and deeper into the specifics of the era and the emotional tenor of the times. The movie is more interested in the rituals of bowling alley arcades and the humiliation of a playground game of Red Rover than generating suspense.
Compared to other recent ‘60s and ‘70s-set dramas from Gen X male filmmakers like Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Licorice Pizza, Apollo 10 ½ captures a mood of idealism and innocence rather than exploring the pinpricks of loss or the cynicism of adults. But beneath the nostalgic surface, Linklater locates some profound and melancholy truths about memory. In his admirably low-key manner, he’s made a poignant and poetic movie about watching the news on TV, listening closely for clues in the code of a pop song on the radio, and falling asleep in the back of a car. He doesn’t avoid the violence and social upheaval of the times, either. “All the dissonance was a lot to process for a young mind,” notes Black’s adult Stanley at one point. It’s the type of observation that could strike parents and kids in different ways. Hopefully, they’ll give this odd, special movie a chance.