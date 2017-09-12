Here's How to Watch Apple's iPhone Event Live Today

For about two hours on Tuesday, Apple will reveal all of its latest iPhones, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and other new products. For those two hours, you’ll likely see nothing but updates from the Apple event all over social media. So, really, you might as well just hit the Kool-Aid and watch the press conference live, right? Here’s how you can.
The event is scheduled to start at 10am PDT, or 12pm CT and 1pm ET. Several details about the rumored iPhone X and Apple’s other product updates were revealed in a massive software and firmware leak over the weekend, but none of the info is official until CEO Tim Cook and other execs announce it on stage. You can watch it happen in real time, thanks to the company’s live broadcast from the brand new Steve Jobs Theater at its recently opened Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Firing up the stream is super easy if you already own Apple devices.
The main way to watch is by heading to this page on the company’s website, where you’ll find the broadcast in a QuickTime video player. If you’re watching from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you’ll have to open the page in the Safari browser or it won’t work. That means you’ll have to ditch Chrome for a little while. If you’re on a PC running Windows 10, you’ll have to use Microsoft’s Edge browser.
If you have an Apple TV, you can also watch the live stream on your big screen by downloading the Apple Event app. Just note that if you have the second or third generation Apple TV, it must be running the 6.2 software or later to work properly, according to a report by 9to5mac. If you have the fourth generation Apple TV (the latest one), you’re good to go.
Or you can always just wait for recap videos and clips summarizing the event, which Apple tends to post to its YouTube channel in the hours after its events. Keep an eye out for additional coverage here, too.
Check back for more updates on everything you need to know about the big Apple announcements, including the differences between iPhone 8 and iPhone X, when you can pre-order them, the price tag, the new iPhone colors, the iPhone X camera, the new Apple TV 4K and more.
