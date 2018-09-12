Everything We Know About All of Apple's Original TV Shows

Apple isn't just the trillion-dollar tech company that has built its wealth on functional obsolescence, cheap overseas labor, and deification of its late founder: It also wants to compete with Netflix!
Yes, the brand that doubles as a status symbol so many iPhone users cherish deeply has invested $1 billion -- basically the amount of Senegal's Strategic Investment Fund -- in original content for 2018 alone, with a projected total of $4.2 billion by 2022. It's still nowhere near Netflix's $8 billion spending spree, but still, a billion is a serious number. What does that mean for you, the average consumer of content?
Lots of new shows available on Apple Music! And, probably in the near future, a standalone streaming service! Here's everything we know about Apple's original programming slate, including shows that have already appeared and series that have yet to make their way to the public.
Amazing Stories
It's a reboot, sure, but they could've tried to spruce up the title of this Steven Spielberg-created anthology series a bit for an era crowded with streaming options. It's just not good enough to claim these stories will truly be "amazing," though there may indeed be some pretty good tales spun over the course of a 10-episode season of sci-fi fun.
Are You Sleeping?
Hopefully not, because there's still a lot of content to consume. This is a show based on a novel about people obsessed with true-crime podcasts. So. Pick through those layers of meta-media insanity during a bout of insomnia. It's already got plenty of big-name actors on board, including Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
The popular bit from The Late Late Show With James Corden is much more than the latest late-night spinoff hungry for eyeballs; it's an EMMY-WINNING TV SHOW late-night spinoff hungry for eyeballs.
Calls
Four series in and we have yet to hit our first original IP, with Calls originating in France at Canal+ under the direction of Timothée Hochet. Apple's ordered up 10 episodes of this mostly audio horror-esque series, which is not a podcast, so don't call it one!
Central Park
Ah, something original, at last! Don't get used to it. This animated musical comedy (yep, you read that right) from Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard already has the green light for two seasons. Hopefully you like musical comedy, Josh Gad (one of the voices), and puns.
Dickinson
America's favorite reclusive poet, who almost certainly suffered from some kind of mental illness, will receive the quirky comedy treatment in a series which casts Hailee Steinfeld -- of True Grit and, uh, pop music fame -- as Emily Dickinson, and Jane Krakowski as Emily's mother. Expect lots of white dresses and creative license in interpreting the story of a genius who published almost nothing during her lifetime and barely left her house for the last three decades of her life.
Foundation
Apple snagged the rights to this series based on an Isaac Asimov short story trilogy of the same name, so expect more sci-fi fun over on whatever the impending streaming service will be called. Everyone calls the original narrative "sprawling," so co-writers David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman (both of whom are also working on the upcoming Terminator series) should have their work cut out for them.
Home
Ten episodes of World's Most Extraordinary Homes, but on Apple instead of Netflix.
Little America
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick co-writers and co-authors of a life in love (hahahahaha they're married), created this anthology series about immigrants in America. Hopefully there will be fewer medical disasters than in The Big Sick, because our country is not exactly known for its kind treatment of immigrants with medical disasters.
Little Voice
Do not pitch anything "big" to Apple. In an cruelly ironic twist, this J.J. Abrams-produced musical dramedy, with songs by Sarah Bereilles, is set in the Big Apple and is described as “a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York” and an exploration of “the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.” Oh no.
Losing Earth
That big New York Times story about how we're all fucked because huge companies ignored climate science in favor of profits and partisan politics has already been scooped up by Apple for development into a series.
Oprah partnership
Apple just decided to dump an unspecified amount of money in Oprah's lap to create an unspecified amount of original content for an unspecified number of years. Must be nice!
Pachinko
An adaptation of Min Jin Lee's bestselling novel of the same name, this might qualify as an early frontrunner for Apple TV's least insufferable show.
Planet of the Apps
Do you get it? It's a pun on the movie about an advanced simian civilization that has taken over an Earth destroyed by humans. This one is more like Shark Tank, though, but for apps, and it's already available on Apple Music. Hosts are verified app experts Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will.i.am and Gary Vaynerchuk.
Swagger
Former NBA MVP and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has long had an interest in diversifying his portfolio with tech investments and his very own media company. This series is based on Durant's early life and will allegedly explore the world of AAU basketball, which if done honestly could lead to a pretty sordid and fun show! We'll see what Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Television production company can come up with.
Shantaram
American Hustle writer Eric Warren Singer will write and executive produce this adaptation of Gregory David Robert's novel of the same name. Hopefully it's more coherent than American Hustle.
See
What if in the future... EVERYONE WERE BORN BLIND? That's the tantalizing question See (for real) asks in a series written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2 director Francis Lawrence. Oh, and Aquaman Jason Momoa is in it!
Sesame Workshop multi-series
Kids programming will also come to Apple, but not Sesame Street itself. Just Sesame-adjacent content.
Time Bandits
Terry Gilliam's classic 1980 film will receive the series treatment in a deal with precious little information.
Untitled Colleen McGuinness comedy series
This half-hour series hit a snag when Kristen Wiig backed out, but it's still happening, and it's still presumably inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's short story collection You Think It, I'll Say It.
Untitled Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day comedy series
Title suggestion: Mac and Charlie Play Video Games Until Their Eyes Bleed.
Untitled Damien Chazelle series
Title suggestion: High School Musical 4.
Untitled Hilde Lysiak mystery drama series
This is inspired by Hilde Lysiak, the 12-year-old girl who publishes her own newspaper in Pennsylvania and got the scoop on a murder case. She's helped by her father, a former New York Daily News reporter. You can try to make this stuff up, but it's not recommended.
Untitled M. Night Shyamalan drama series
Title suggestion: Twisted.
Untitled Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon morning show drama series
Title suggestion: Morning Shade. This series has already replaced two showrunners. Good start!
