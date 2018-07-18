The New 'Aquaman' Poster Is So Dumb It's Brilliant

Over the years, Aquaman, given his fish-talking ways, has gotten a hard-to-shake reputation as one of the goofiest of superheroes. As part of their ever expanding DCEU, Warner Bros. has attempted to cast Arthur Curry as a shirtless, tattooed badass, who looks like an outerwear model and talks like a frat bro. He's played by Jason Momoa, a.k.a. the Dothraki hunk Khal Drogo. My man!
But try as they might to make Aquaman look "cool" and not "lame," the latest marketing for his upcoming solo movie suggests that old, dorky habits die incredibly hard.
Take, for instance, the most recent poster, which debuted this week.
'American Horror Story's New Season Makes Terrifying Connections to Current Events
On the one hand it's simple. There's our buddy, giving a little grin, surrounded by other denizens of the ocean. But if you give it a closer look a bunch of questions spring to mind. For instance: Why are there so many orcas? Was this just a copy-and-paste job? Why is Arthur Curry wearing leather in the sea? Is this movie part of the Finding Nemo cinematic universe?
Thankfully, the meme makers of the internet responded with their handiwork.
One person even gave all of Momoa's water-dwelling co-stars names.
Meanwhile, questions about Arthur's choice of bottoms found their way to Aquaman director James Wan who responded on Twitter, writing that he wears leather "because he’s Jason Foockin’ Momoa!!!" Now, that's not an especially sufficient explanation. Wouldn't the leather cling? Wouldn't it be ruined? Furthermore, Wan followed that up by adding, "You want him wearing swimming trunks?? or pantless!" To that latter point, we would assume many would answer with a resounding, "uh, yes." We're not saying you should search for "Jason Momoa Butt GIF," but we are saying such a search exists.
Okay, you are probably thinking, this is all very ridiculous, but at least he doesn't have a sea horse to ride around. Nope, Entertainment Weekly just revealed he has a gosh darn sea DRAGON. Wan told EW: "The idea was to turn on its head the idea of Aquaman riding a seahorse, take something for which he was mocked and turn it into something terrifying and impressive." Is this creature truly scary? That's up for debate. Are rainbow fins frightening? Still, we hope Momoa at least got dragon-riding lessons from his former Game of Thrones wife Emilia Clarke.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.