'Archer' Season 8 Will Travel Back in Time 70 Years

Archer isn't dead yet. Though last season left the titular spy floating facedown in a ritzy pool, Adam Reed's animated comedy returns next year with a brand-new adventure. The only catch is it unfolds in 1947.

Comic-Con panels in San Diego and New York revealed that Reed reset the premise of his show once more, going a step further this time by giving all the characters fresh roles and origin stories. Titled Archer: Dreamland, according to Paste, the eighth season plays out as a mid-20th-century mystery within the head of a recovering-but-comatose Archer.

Our fouler-mouthed hero (H. Jon Benjamin), riding off the high of last season's Old Hollywood gumshoeing, fully embraces his fantasy to be the ultimate old-school private eye and tries to solve the murder of his partner Woodhouse (Archer's butler, played by the late George Coe). "It's going to be even more serialized than we've done in the past," Reed told the magazine in July.