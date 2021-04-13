Why Hollywood Is Mourning the Loss of the ArcLight Cinemas

The ArcLights were fancy, certainly. They had bars in their lobbies where you could order a drink and dinner before or after your show. (My parents swear by the burgers.) At the concession stand, you could get the usual movie treats, but also exquisite caramel corn in a plastic container. (Oh, that caramel corn. I think about it a lot. I would order it in bulk if I could.)

The first ArcLight location opened in Hollywood in 2002, mixing old Hollywood with the new. From the street, you could see the world famous Cinerama Dome, the futuristic sphere that had been a home to movie premieres since the 1960s. The ArcLight and its subsequent locations had their own traditions and rules. There were no commercials prior to the show, and only three trailers. Before the lights would go down, an usher in a blue polo shirt would come out and give a little spiel about how they would be stationed inside the theater for the beginning of the show to make sure picture quality was up to snuff. Late seating was not allowed. You had to come and see your movie from the start, goddammit.

On Monday, the mini-chain's parent company Decurion Corp. announced that all ArcLight and Pacific Theatres would be closing for good. The news broke like a tidal wave over the Los Angeles film-going community. The mourning began almost immediately on Twitter. Barry Jenkins tweeted simply , "FUCK." Host of the Keep It podcast Louis Virtel wrote , "The Arclight Hollywood is the only place that makes LA seem like a small town. You’d go to a movie and run into someone you dated three years ago, an awful boss you never wanted to see again, and Melanie Griffith."

In subsequent years, the ArcLight model was tested by the emergence of the Alamo Drafthouse. But whereas the Drafthouse always felt like the rowdy cool kids, despite its no cellphone policy, the ArcLight was a little bit more refined. There was no chance of being distracted by someone munching on queso during your screening or hunched waiters dropping off your checks at the climax of the plot. The association with the Dome gave the ArcLights a reverence for the history of film, but the swanky new structures and strict, but not unreasonable, guidelines made entering the multiplex an elegant experience. (This is not to disparage the Drafthouse; it's just a different experience, and one that is also in peril: The Drafthouse filed for bankruptcy as a result of the pandemic and had to close certain venues.)

My home base ArcLight was not the Hollywood one. I grew up in the Valley, so I'd only venture over the hill for special occasions. I was a regular at the ArcLight Sherman Oaks, located in the Sherman Oaks Galleria, a mall with its own connection to movie lore. (Before it was converted to an open air structure, it was the shooting location for Fast Times at Ridgemont High.) Whenever I would return to LA, I would make a point to visit the ArcLight, any ArcLight. The last movie I saw at one was, fittingly, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which prominently features a shot of the Dome, and I was thrilled to see how the hometown crowd would react.

Ever since the news was announced that the ArcLight was closing all locations, I tried to narrow down my favorite ArcLight memory. Was it when I saw The Dark Knight the summer before I left for college in the Cinerama Dome and left feeling so shaken by Heath Ledger's performance that I couldn't fall asleep? Was it when I helped organize an unofficial field trip to see the Sex and the City movie at the Sherman Oaks location with my high school journalism advisor and a bunch of other newspaper nerds? Was it the screening of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping as a professional writer? Or when I saw There Will Be Blood and left utterly stunned by what movies could be?

There are already rumors going around that the ArcLight experience won't be totally gone. Decurion has turned over the spaces to the landlords, who will now decide whether to let them stay, shut them down, or sell them to the highest bidder. The Dome is an official landmark location so cannot be torn down, but it could be converted to an event space like the famous Ziegfeld was in New York. There is both hope and a little bit of dread that a company like Netflix or Amazon will step up and save the day. But today, the news feels like a blow that so many movie fans were expecting but fearing post-pandemic: Our favorite spaces which honored the communal experience of watching cinema wouldn't be able to survive.