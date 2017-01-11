Ariana Grande's Cut 'SNL' Sketch Skewers March Madness Fever

March Madness can be a stressful time. You've gotta make sure your bracket is in order, and you've gotta make sure you don't accidentally invite the most annoying co-workers at your office to watch the games at your place. You know the type: dudes who wear ponchos and threaten to climb inside your cabinets.

Oh, you're not familiar with the type? Then check out the above cut-for-time sketch from Ariana Grande's SNL hosting gig over the weekend.

These idiots, played by Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney, made an appearance on the show earlier this year to give Ronda Rousey a hard time. Like Rousey, Grande more than holds her own in this absurd sketch, though she doesn't get a chance to show off her singing skills in this one. At the very least, it does make you wonder how the tiny singer would fare in a Purge-like scenario.