Netflix Already Has Big Plans for an 'Army of the Dead' Cinematic Universe

He rents a private jet and is enjoying his flight, sipping on champagne with the flight attendants, when he starts to feel a chill. He goes to the bathroom and finds a bite mark. Oops. That's going to be awkward when he lands, fully zombified, in Mexico City. It also means that Army of the Dead is ripe for a sequel, and that's just what Netflix wants.

It appears that basically every member of the crew that heads into a Vegas overrun with zombies to complete a heist dies, save for Ella Purnell's Kate Ward, who was only there incidentally. Except—surprise—Vanderohe, played by Omari Hardwick, emerges from the fog of the nuke that landed on Sin City with the retrieved cash in hand. Turns out, he was saved from both threats by code breaker Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), who sacrificed himself when he pushed Vanderohe into the vault containing the loot.

Zack Snyder likes to play cruel little games with his zombie movies. In his 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake, just when you think the protagonists have escaped to safety, he throws in a coda that reveals that the undead got the better of them. Something similar happens in Army of the Dead , his casino zombie heist film, only this time it's clear that Netflix wants to milk this for all it's worth.

In fact, the streaming service has already planned for more Army of the Dead-related content. Due out later this year is Army of Thieves, billed as a prequel. It is directed by Schweighöfer, who is reprising his role as Dieter, and also stars Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones and the Fast movies. In Army of Thieves, Dieter is pegged as a newbie in the world of zombie-fighting, who doesn't really know what to do when faced with the threat. But apparently, he has had some prior experience surviving the apocalypse, and also robbing.

Schweighöfer told Syfy Wire that while "we maybe have some zombies in the movie," it's not a "a zombie movie." The hope is clearly that those who watch Army of the Dead will be invested enough in Schweighöfer's character, an endearing nerd, to want more. There's also a business angle to focusing on Dieter. According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix wanted Snyder to brainstorm international ideas to appeal to a wider marketplace, and Schweighöfer is a big star in Germany. Meanwhile, Army of Thieves isn't the only Army of the Dead spinoff planned: There's also an anime series in the works called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. As Syfy reports, Lost Vegas is an origin story for the whole viral incident, which Snyder has said "goes to Area 51 and does a whole a bunch of psychedelic craziness." Neither of these are a direct sequel to this week's release, though surely that will be in the cards too, especially given its ending. The zombies are spreading, and they are going global.

Snyder certainly gives himself a lot of lore to work with in the two-and-a-half hour first installment of this would-be franchise. He establishes that there are two kinds of zombies: mindless slow walkers and speedy guys, girls, and tigers, who have the ability to plot attacks, establish a society, and even get horny for one another. (RIP to the zombie queen of Vegas who wore a showgirl crown and moved like an interpretive dancer.) Lost Vegas will likely answer how this all started, and may address why the government was in possession of one of these zombies at the opening of Army of the Dead. After all, the cold open reveals that this whole thing started because a military convoy was run off the road by a couple getting and giving road head after a quickie Vegas marriage. Later, Snyder reveals that the whole heist was not about money, it was a ruse by casino owner Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) to obtain a sample of one of the smart zombies in order to weaponize their power. Presumably, someone else had the same idea.

When you realize what Snyder and Netflix have planned for the Army of the Dead universe, not only does the cliffhanger ending, which plays almost like a post-credits scene, seem even more fitting, all the plot holes start to make a certain amount of sense. There's no need to explain everything when the studio you're working for is going to give you plenty more opportunities to do it later on.