Zack Snyder Zombifies All of Vegas in Netflix's Tense 'Army of the Dead' Trailer

Is this the year of Zack Snyder? Hot off the surprise critical success of his Justice League redo on HBO Max, the director and noted fan of slo-mo is now taking over another streaming service. After a tantalizing tease back in February, we now have the first full trailer for Snyder's re-entry into the world of zombies with Army of the Dead. Set to Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler," this look at the film introduces us to the ragtag group of zombie fighters Dave Bautista assembles to go steal a fortune from a vault under the Vegas strip for a mysterious wealthy benefactor (Hiroyuki Sanada). The only problem: Sin City has now been overrun by the undead, who are faster and smarter than your average brain eaters. Every facet of Vegas society has now been zombified, from the showgirls to the trained tigers.

This, of course, marks Snyder's return to this material following his breakout feature, the remake of Dawn of the Dead. In addition to Bautista, he's bringing the likes of Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and Tig Notaro along for the ride. Yes, you read that right; the deadpan comedian is now a cigarillo smoking action hero.

Army of the Dead will drop on Netflix May 21.