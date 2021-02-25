Zombies Invade Vegas in the First Trailer for Zack Synder's 'Army of the Dead'

A whole lot of Zack Snyder action is coming your way in the next months. First up, there's his version of the DCEU movie Justice League on HBO Max—the so-called Snyder Cut. In May, the director, who remade Dawn of the Dead in 2004, is headed back to the world of zombies with Netflix's Army of the Dead. The movie promises lots and lots more of the undead, this time as they swarm and take over Las Vegas.

This first trailer doesn't really tell us much other than there will be a lot of slow-mo—which, like, what did you expect in a Zack Snyder film? Dave Bautista heads a cast that also includes Ella Purnell, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanara, Garret Dillahunt, and Tig Notaro as the leader of a mercenary outfit that stages a casino heist at a great time. Army of the Dead hits Netflix May 21, and you might as well clear your schedule because you know you're going to watch it.