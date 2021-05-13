Fans of filmmaker Zack Snyder are used to waiting. Years passed between the release of 2017's widely loathed superhero team-up Justice League and 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka the "Snyder Cut"), which dropped on HBO Max in all four hours earlier this year. Luckily, the wait for his blood-and-guts-filled follow-up, a Netflix produced zombie heist movie called Army of the Dead, will be much shorter. It arrives in select theaters on May 14 and on Netflix on May 21, but, perhaps most importantly, you can watch the first 15 minute of it right now.

Earlier today, Netflix announced a live-stream event featuring "special appearances by director Zack Snyder and stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro and more." Luckily, the actual unlocking part, which involved a big old explosion, is over now, and you can jump right into all the zombie mayhem and dark comedy of the film's opening, scored to the familiar crooning of "Viva Las Vegas." For anyone who remembers the opening of Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake, it's fun to see him back in his comfort zone.

Unsurprisingly, there is a catch: the first 15 minutes will only be available for a 32-hour window. What's with the arbitrary time limit? According to the press release, it's the "same amount of time that Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and his crew have to break into zombie-infested Las Vegas to retrieve the $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked." OK, sure. Check it out above before it gets nuked, or before you just have to watch it on Netflix.