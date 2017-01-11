How Designers Created the Stunning Alien Language in 'Arrival'

The logograms had to feel real, but foreign. Intelligible, but cryptic. Exceedingly intelligent, but basic enough for us humans to crack. Coming up with exactly what those logograms were challenged Vermette, to say the least.

"I did my own research with anthropologists and linguists, and we looked at extinct languages that had existed in the Middle East and South America, in North America and in Asia," says Vermette. "But Denis [Villeneuve, director] wanted something very inhuman, and the script suggested something circular because a story point is about non-linear time."

Vermette hired graphic designers and linguists to devise and pitch different options. "I was quite unsatisfied because they were always very human-like -- people have a logic that a language should be a certain way."