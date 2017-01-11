'Game of Thrones' Recap: Get Your War On

But that wasn't the only snarky visual joke in this inspired segment of the episode. Our old HBO chum Ian McShane made an inspired visit to Game of Thrones in the form of Septon Ray, a character cut from the same mold as Deadwood's foulmouthed Al Swearengen. So many trees were being chopped to bits in this episode that I couldn't help but think: dead wood. And of course Septon Ray winds up hanging from wooden rafters.

This exchange between McShane and Rory McCann, who plays the Hound, makes me particularly sad that McShane's arc wasn't extended:

Septon: "When I found you, I thought you'd been dead for days. You were stinking already and you had bugs all over you, and a bone was coming through [points to leg] right there. I was going to give you a proper burial and then you coughed. Nearly shit myself. I reckoned you were going to die by the time I loaded you on the wagon. But you didn't. And I reckoned you'd die a dozen more times over the next few days, but you didn't. What kept you going?"