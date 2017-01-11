'Game of Thrones' Recap: Is Everyone Headed to Winterfell?

Braavos: Arya kidding me?

The best moments of this show, of course, have been homecomings. And even though Arya's return to Westeros hasn't quite happened yet, when she confronted Jaqen H'ghar in the House of Black and White, I was ready for something bad to happen to her, like how Oberyn Martell got his face bashed in at the last moment. But Jaqen, possibly to save his own life, told her that she was finally no one and gave her that third chance he said wasn't coming. She didn't want that anymore.

Instead, Arya confirmed her identity and said that she's Arya Stark of Winterfell and that she's going home. Little does she know that a lunatic with a fetish for dogs and castration is holding her house. (Speaking of which, thanks to the previews for next episode, we know that this year's penultimate episode, the one where all the major stuff always goes down, is going to be the Battle for Winterfell. I expect the Knights of the Vale to be the last-minute troops that swoop in and rescue everyone this time, à la Tywin Lannister at the Battle of Blackwater and Stannis Baratheon at the Battle of Castle Black.)