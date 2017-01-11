Ashton Kutcher and James Corden Give Dads the Boy Band Hit They Deserve

We've all heard the phrase "dad rock," but is there such a thing as dad pop? Well, there is now, thanks to James Corden's viral video music hit factory, The Late Late Show. Last night, Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson, parents and stars of Netflix's upcoming The Ranch, joined the cheery singing talk-show host onstage as part of the new supergroup Puff Daddies -- and like a pack of boy band trading cards, it was magical.
"Boy bands don't go away," explained Corden in his intro. "They grow up and they start families, and ultimately, they become dads. They're not boy bands. They're dad bands."
How did the group fare as an actual musical outfit? Corden definitely seems like the Timberlake of the group, standing in the center and projecting a youthful magnetism that says, "I could be in The Social Network one day." With his beanie and laid-back charm, Kutcher had more of a Harry Styles look going for him. Masterson is definitely the A.J. McLean of the group. Or maybe he's secretly the Zayn, and we just don't know it yet?
Either way, let's get the Puff Daddies on Carpool Karaoke sometime soon. We all know dads love minivans.
Dan Jackson is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment, and Wilco will always be his favorite dad band. He's on Twitter: @danielvjackson.