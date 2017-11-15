First Trailer for 'O.J.' Follow-up 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Is Twisted

You may not know much about The Assassination of Gianni Versace, but come January, you'll know more than you could possibly be comfortable with. Welcome to the world of Ryan Murphy.
Here's what's on the surface: From April 27, 1997 through July 15, 1997, 27-year-old Andrew Cunanan murdered five people, a spree that culminated in the killing of famed Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace. The motives were unclear; at the time, Cunanan was a petty thief and hustler that lured in older, wealthy men to feed his high-priced habits. Then something set him off. Eight days after murdering Versace, Cunanan was found dead from suicide. There was no note, no explanation. The only notable items discovered by police were a tube of hydrocortisone cream and several books by C.S. Lewis.
Naturally, Murphy is ready to play armchair psychologist.
Following the success, and riveting drama, of American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, the American Horror Story and Feud creator returns this January with a follow-up, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which dives into the mystery surrounding Cunanan's serial killer instincts and the events that led to his killing of a fashion icon. Written by Child 44 novelist Tom Rob Smith, the new series stars Glee's Darren Criss as Cunanan, Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Penélope Cruz as Gianni's sister, Donatella Versace, and Ricky Martin as Italian model Antonio D'Amico.
Unlike like the odd, ice-cold suspense of The People vs. O.J., directed by Murphy and penned by award-winning screenwriters Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, The Assassination of Gianni Versace deals in the extravagance of Murphy's other work. The glitz and glamour of Miami collide with Cunanan's budget-Patrick-Bateman for a visceral portrait of crime. Will it be any good? Who knows -- but we're showing up for the premiere.
Speaking of the premiere, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story debuts on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET, and subscribers of "FX+" the channel's commercial-free service, get a glimpse a few days earlier, on January 12. The splurge might be worth it, depending how crazy you want to get. Murphy is certainly here for your mania.
