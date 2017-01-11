Yes, Michael Fassbender, We Will Watch Your Time-Traveling Assassin Movie

For all its mind-boggling plotting, Assassin's Creed looks refreshing. Justin Kurzel, who directed Fassbender in last year's under-seen Macbeth, adds a painterly quality and a Christopher Nolan-approved grit to the punch-punch-kick-punch blueprints. It's Game of Thrones for martial arts fans, and decidedly un-comic-booky while being inherently goofy. If Fassbender can Shakespeare up the dialogue, we'll be there when Assassin's Creed drops into theaters on December 21.

