Did That Weird Talk Show Episode of 'Atlanta' Really Just Happen?

Welcome to the Black America Network

The action in this week's episode aired as if it were a 30-minute chunk of programming from fake network BAN, the Black America Network, during its airing of Montague, a mash-up of Charlie Rose, The Tavis Smiley Show, and any number of issues-driven gabfests that air in local markets. Paper Boi, one of the week's in-studio guests on the program hosted by Franklin Montague, is paired with gender-issues expert Dr. Deborah Holt to discuss a controversial tweet the "Paper Boi" rapper made about Caitlyn Jenner. Hilarity (and yelling) ensues.

Doesn't sound too weird, right? Plenty of shows have done the fake-talk-show thing before. Atlanta just did it more strangely. For one thing, no backstage elements were involved -- we are literally watching Montague in the context of a 30-minute rock-block on BAN, absurd fake commercials (for mostly real products such as the Dodge Charger, Swisher Sweets, and Mickey's malt liquor) included. You can watch the commercial for Coconut Crunch Cereal above and a spot for guru named Ahmad White below.