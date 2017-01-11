Who Plays Paper Boi the Rapper on 'Atlanta'?

Mild spoilers from tonight's Atlanta premiere ahead.

Brian Tyree Henry holds Atlanta (the place) close to his heart. Though originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina, the 34-year-old attended Morehouse College as a business major-turned-actor in the early 2000s. He fell for the city, its community, and its creative energy when he was there. Fittingly, a few years and a couple theater degrees later, he's returned to Georgia's capital to flaunt his latest, and biggest, role: Alfred Miles, a.k.a. Paper Boi.

"Alfred is petty as fuck and so am I and I love it," Henry told Billboard last week. He's one of the central characters you'll come to know on Donald Glover's new FX series, Atlanta, which chronicles two cousins' efforts to succeed in the music industry. Alfred's an ATL rapper on the rise who shares a name with his hit track, "Paper Boi," because, yeah, he really wants that paper (boi). Henry owns the part, cracking jokes, summoning the cool, and punctuating his scenes with a hunger for success. You might watch the first couple episodes and think, Damn, who is this guy? He's really great! He is, and you may have already known him without ever knowing him. Here's a look at where this standout actor came from: