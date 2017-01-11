Brian Tyree Henry, a.k.a. Paper Boi, Walks Us Through Every Episode of 'Atlanta'

Episode 3: "Go for Broke"

What happened on set with Migos?

Henry: Man, we were in the woods, it was cold, and we shot late at night for hours. The whole scene is basically me going to purchase drugs from them, but we watch a murder first, man. I thought I was about that trap life? No, really, they really about that trap life. I loved it because it was a look into Alfred's life that he hasn't really changed the way that he lives and how he makes his living. I say it in the first episode: "Rappers need managers, I'm just trying to get paid." There's no reason Paper Boi should've been out there to begin with.