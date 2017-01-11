The Real Story Behind Paper Boi's Catchy 'Atlanta' Single

"I see that it fits perfectly for the show," Chemist told me over the phone while taking a break from work in the studio. "He's trying to capture that vibe of pure Altanta hip-hop scene, which seems to be a dying one -- or maybe not a dying one but a changing one -- that sound really comes from 2003 or 2008, when most of those synths were developed, those heavy horns and electronic synths. I used that whistle, which was very popular with Shawty Lo's D4L tracks. I was just trying to capture the essence of Atlanta."

While Chemist isn't an Atlanta native -- he hails from Richmond, Virginia -- he grew up listening to the city's long tradition of innovative, boundary-pushing hip-hop. Chemist started making beats over 11 years ago and first gained a following on the website SoundClick, taking inspiration from the super-producers of the late '90s and early '00s like Pharrell, Swizz Beatz, Just Blaze, and Timbaland, who now produces the music for FOX's glossy hip-hop soap opera Empire. Though much of Chemist's work favors the sample-heavy approach of J Dilla, he says the "Paper Boi" beat was particularly inspired by Atlanta rapper Rocko's 2008 hit "Umma Do Me."