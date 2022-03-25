Atlanta Is Still the Most Surprising Show on Television

In the time since Atlanta premiered on FX in the fall of 2016, each of the four members of the show’s gifted ensemble has blown up in a way that occasionally mirrors but more often surpasses the ascendant career of Paper Boi, the hard-working street rapper at the series’s center. Brian Tyree Henry was in a Marvel movie, LaKeith Stanfield was nominated for an Oscar last year, and Zazie Beetz had roles in Deadpool 2 and Joker. Creator and star Donald Glover, who plays Paper Boi’s cousin and manager Earn, has hosted SNL, headlined major music festivals, voiced a CGI lion in a Disney movie, and signed a lucrative streaming deal with Amazon. He’s announced that Seasons 3 and 4, which were shot in succession and will both air this year, will be the show’s last. From one angle, it looks like everyone is ready to move on, potentially collecting a few more Emmys for the road.

But watching the Season 3 premiere, a provocative and dense episode titled “Three Slaps,” one is left with the feeling that Glover and his collaborators, including the episode’s writer Stephen Glover (Donald’s brother) and its director, executive producer Hiro Murai, have more stories to tell. This is not a show that’s resting on its laurels or coasting on past success. In fact, the series isn’t even relying on its charismatic cast to lure viewers back into the fold. The second episode “Sinterklaas is Coming to Town,” which also premieres on FX and Hulu tonight, delivers on the wry absurdity hinted at in the promos, which have shown the main characters on tour in Europe. “Three Slaps” is up to something more complicated.

The episode opens with an eerie prologue featuring two friends, one white and one Black, fishing and discussing the sinister history of the community that used to exist in the water beneath them. These aren’t characters we’ve met before and the quiet of the situation, particularly the way Murai shoots the water and muffles the dialogue, puts you on edge. When the Black friend gets dragged into the murky depths below, an image right out of a Wes Craven movie, we cut to a classroom where a young Black boy named Loquareeous (Christopher Farrar) gazes off into the distance. By the end of the episode, more bodies will be pulled into the lake under a completely different set of extreme circumstances.