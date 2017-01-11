'Atlanta' Season 1 Gave Us All a Reason to Love It

Then there's the exploration of homophobia and transphobia in the black community, which we encounter twice. First there's the jail episode, where an assumed tough guy in cornrows accidentally discovers, in view of other detainees, that he's had a flirtation with a transgender person in the same holding area. We'd just gotten over laughing at the actually hilarious Atlanta dialect and slang used by one of the guys in the cell. Now we have to decide if it's OK to laugh when the same guy can make fun of what the cornrowed guy did with "booty holes."

Then we get to Episode 7, where Paper Boi is interviewed on a panel during a fake TV show called Montague, and makes no apologies for tweeting that he is not attracted to Caitlyn Jenner. It turns into a discussion between Paper Boi and a trans activist who finds out that you can't shame a guy who refuses to engage with your philosophy. This, out of all the episodes, is probably the one that most shook the audience, looking for sensitive types who weren't ready for the direction in which Glover wanted to take the show in the future. Since it's the only one he both wrote and directed alone, we can assume he knew what he wanted, which was to find out how down for the conversational ride everybody might be.