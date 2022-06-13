G Flip Was Always the Husband

When I get on Zoom to interview the Australian singer/songwriter G Flip, they're hungover. They spent the night before at the MTV Movie Awards with their new partner Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset fame and celebrated the many wins the show received. As they peer over the top of their black cat eye sunglasses, you can tell the night before was mad real.

The 27 year old, who released their debut album About Us in 2019, won Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the Australian Independent Record Labels Association and the lead single of the same name received acclaim from Pitchfork. They've recently released the single "GET ME OUTTA HERE," which got the attention of the internet when it became clear that Stause, the video's star, and GFlip were dating. Being with Stause, who has previously identified as straight, has catapulted them into tabloid fame, which G Flip has taken in stride, primarily because they have one another to lean on.

While they've both received backlash about the relationship, G Flip primarily sees it as a positive for people to educate themselves about being non-binary. "We are both positive people and we talk about the positives and we're like, 'It's good that people are having this conversation about gender identity and queer relationships,'" they say. On the heels of their new single, they'll be doing a mini tour across the US that includes the Aussie BBQ for Central Park's SummerStage on June 18th where they'll play with other Australian artists.

They are currently working on new music, writing songs in the shower, which is one of their favorite places to create. GFlip wants to continue establishing authenticity in their music—whether that's talking about their relationships, identity, friendships. Mostly because they are hoping that they can be a role model for those out there questioning who they are. "I [hope] I can normalize same sex relationships, being non-binary. Just be someone that I needed when I was a kid. Because I know if I was around when I was a kid, it would've helped me in my coming out journey."

GFlip talked to Thrillist about Mae Martin's TV show Feel Good, appreciating the queer people in their life, and coming out as non-binary.