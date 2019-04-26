Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Avengers: Endgame'

'Game of Thrones' Season 8, Episode 2 Primer
Like its Marvel Cinematic Universe brethren, Avengers: Endgame is chock-full of references to past MCU films and the comic books. Not only did we go back in time to revisit Thor: The Dark World (who'd have guessed that would be the Thor movie we'd see again?), but long-promised thrill moments, like Cap wielding Mjolnir finally showed up.
There are also plenty of jokes, references, and other easter eggs hidden in smaller moments throughout Endgame, and Marvel fans will be curious about just how many they caught and how many they missed. This list will be updated upon rewatch after rewatch, but for now here's a list of the most prominent easter eggs in Avengers: Endgame -- presented in chronological order... which means real movie time, not quantum time.
Iron Man's callbacks
In Tony Stark's opening monologue to his helmet in space, he includes two references to previous Iron Man movies: "Don't post this on social media," which is a Stark line from Iron Man, and, "It's always you," which is what Tony said to Pepper when handing over Stark Industries in Iron Man 2.
Captain America's therapy
After the time jump, Captain America is working for a therapy group, just like Sam/The Falcon was when we met him in Winter Soldier.
A Russo brother cameo
Director Joe Russo shows up as a gay man in Captain America's support group.
Ken Jeong's book
When Scott Lang re-materializes in San Francisco, Ken Jeong (from Community and the Hangover movies) appears as a security guard, sporting a fake mustache. Not only that, but he's reading a collection of JG Ballard short stories called Terminal Beach, which includes the short-story "End-game."
Black Widow's ballet past
By Natasha's desk in Avengers headquarters, she keeps some worn ballet shoes, a reference to the ballet school cover she used for her assassin training in Age of Ultron.
Thanos' armor
Endgame takes an image directly out of the Infinity Gauntlet comic series when it depicts Thanos' armor being used as a scarecrow.
Iron Man's daughter
Tony Stark's daughter, Morgan, could be related to Morgan Stark, the comic book character who's Tony's eccentric and almost evil cousin. There seems to be no MCU origin behind her name.
Hot Hulk
A Hulk that is half-Banner, half-Hulk has appeared in the comics, where he's dubbed "Smart Hulk" (or "Nerd Hulk," as in the Ultimate comics). In the movie, Banner says he figured it out during months in the "Gamma Lab." At least, it sounds like "lab," but could be "land." In the comics, Gamma Land has occasionally referred to a block of the American Southwest where several Hulk/Gamma entities appear, though the MCU has so far made no actual mention of this.
Tonsberg, Norway
New Asgard is in Tonsberg, the Norwegian city where Red Skull acquires the Tesseract in the beginning of Captain America: The First Avenger. Seems like Asgardians have had roots there for some time.
Hawkeye's alter ego
Black Widow finds a murderous Clint Barton in his Ronin persona. Though he's never called that in the film, the Hawkeye-goes-rogue storyline and the costume in the film are both nods to the character's time as Ronin in the comics. The person Ronin kills on screen is a character named Akihiko, played by Hiroyuki Sanada. In the comics, Akihiko runs a group called the Shogun Reapers, who are kind of like a tech-forward Yakuza.
Pym Particles
Scott says they have limited Pym Particles because Hank Pym was dusted, which happened in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Captain America's shield
Tony brings Captain America's shield back to him. Tony says, "He made it for you," referring to the Dominic Cooper version of Howard Stark from Captain America: The First Avenger. Tony has kept the shield since Cap abandoned it in Captain America: Civil War.
Loki's pose
When Tony Stark and Ant-Man are hiding out at the top of Avengers tower, Loki says, "I'll take that drink now," and Tony Stark replies, "Enough posing." It's a reference to the iconic shot of all the Avengers looking down at Loki during the original end of that sequence.
Secretary Pierce
Robert Redford shows up as Secretary Alexander Pierce (from Winter Soldier) and says the Tesseract has been in the possession of S.H.I.E.L.D. for almost 70 years. That means Nick Fury never told them about the time it was swallowed by a space cat.
Cap's alternate storyline
Steve enters an elevator with dirty S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in a sly homage to The Winter Soldier. In a comic book reference, Captain America says, "Hail Hydra." This could be in reference to the Secret Empire (aka Nazi-Cap) run of comics where Captain America was raised as a Hydra agent.
Stan Lee's requisite cameo
The late Stan Lee's cameo is as a younger version of himself yelling, "Make love, not war!" at a military base. The bumper sticker on the car in the movie reads, "Nuff Said," one of Stan's famous catchphrases.
Arnim Zola
When Howard Stark first stumbles across his son, he's looking for Arnim Zola, played by Toby Jones in The Winter Soldier and The First Avenger. We eventually learn that Zola is the villain responsible for S.H.I.E.L.D.'s having been taken over by Hydra.
Ant-Man's helmet
When we visit Hank Pym's lab in the 1970s, he has a prototype Ant-Man helmet that matches the original comic-book design for the Hank Pym Ant-Man.
Iron Man's plaque
The "PROOF THAT TONY STARK HAS A HEART" plaque was a gift from Pepper to Tony in the first Iron Man.
A familiar kid
That teenage kid standing in front of Maria Hill at the funeral is Harley Keener (played by Ty Simpkins), otherwise known as "the kid from Iron Man 3."
Familiar farewell
When Steve Rogers says goodbye to Bucky before returning the stones, their lines about "doing something stupid" are pulled directly from their goodbye in The First Avenger.
The tan jacket
Old Man Rogers is wearing the same tan jacket Steve Rogers wore before getting the Super Soldier serum in The First Avenger.
A final Iron Man tribute
At the very end of the credits, you can hear the metallic pounding sounds of Tony forging the first Iron Man armor in a cave in Afghanistan.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, get Streamail for more entertainment, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.