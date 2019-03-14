Thor Meets Captain Marvel in the Final 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

Ant-Man's pals have been turned to dust. Captain Marvel has gotten a page from her old pal. And now it's time to defeat Thanos. With Carol Danvers' introduction making megamillions at the box office, Marvel has released a final trailer for Avengers: Endgame. It's sad! It's still pretty vague! But it's the last hint of how this battle against Thanos is going to play out before the movie hits theaters April 26.
The first minute of the trailer is engineered tug at your heartstrings by rehashing footage of our heroes' old adventures, before jumping into the current timeline where everyone's really really sad. Based on the fact that Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow is growing out her blonde dye job, we can determine that some time has passed since the Thanos snap, but the team is vowing to do "whatever it takes" to stop their foe. As the theme music swells we see the living crew strutting in some spiffy new uniforms joined by Tony Stark, who apparently makes it back to Earth, probably to just go back to space and fight the big purple guy.
Though at this point we know that Carol Danvers will be on hand, her role in the melee is saved just for a little tease at the end. Of course she doesn't flinch when Thor reaches for Mjölnir and it whizzes past her ear. She'll fit in perfectly.
