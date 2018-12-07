The Trailer for 'Avengers: Endgame' Teases an Emotional, Stressful Finale

It's here! After Thanos snapped his fingers and brought Avengers: Infinity War to a bleak, potentially franchise-altering ending -- spoiler alert, I suppose -- fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been clamoring for information about the next entry in the gargantuan-sized superhero team-up series. Did Spider-Man really turn to dust? Will this be Captain America's last battle? What's the title even going to be?
The newly arrived trailer doesn't exactly clear up all those questions -- your friendly neighborhood Spider creature does not make an appearance -- but it does give us a something to call the movie other than Untitled Avengers Movie That Will Make Billions of Dollars. Now, we know it's officially Avengers: Endgame. (Shoutout to Samuel Beckett.) What's more important is that the clip does provide a few brief glimpses at some familiar faces who sat Infinity War out: Hawkeye, sporting a new haircut, and Ant-Man, fresh off his Wasp-assisted solo adventure, are back this time, and presumably they're here to help. Or, at least in Ant-Man's case, they're here to make jokes.
Beyond those fun intros, the trailer skimps on actual concrete plot details in the ways you'd expect. It starts quietly, with Tony Stark sending a message to the love of his life Pepper Potts via a recorder on his helmet as he floats through space. "Part of the journey is the end," he says solemnly in voiceover, sending out a warning shot to anyone who thinks we'll get through this movie without seeing a few more Marvel good guys bite the dust. Start preparing your children for grief now.
But there's also a flash of hope: Captain America appears to have a plan, and he thinks it's going to work. Will the plan involve defeating Thanos, restoring balance to the MCU, and bringing Spider-Man back to health? There is another Spider-Man movie coming next summer, so we have faith in him. Either way, we'll have our answer when Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.
