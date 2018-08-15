The Bloopers from 'Avengers: Infinity War' Are a Perfect Marvel Pick-Me-Up

It's been months since Avengers: Infinity War left audiences reeling with its bleak ending, and it still feels like some fans haven't quite recovered. Even the goofy exuberance of this summer's Ant-Man and the Wasp didn't totally restore a sense of levity to the now gloomy Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luckily, if you need a pick-me-up (and a reminder that your favorite actors did not actually disintegrate into thin air) there's a couple new blooper reels to lighten the mood.
Compared to some action movie blooper reels, the Marvel ones tend to be light on stunt mishaps -- these are a far cry from the bone-breaking Jackie Chan outtakes of yore -- but they do have plenty of scenes of actors flubbing lines and poking fun at each other. The two blooper reels, which are also on the DVD/Blu-ray of Avengers: Infinity War that arrives this week, find Paul Bettany and Peter Dinklage mocking their own overacting at different points, but the funniest part might be at the beginning of the second video below, which finds Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman struggling to deliver a line as a goat bleats in the background.
These behind-the-scenes clips always help sell the idea that starring in a Marvel movie, a commitment that involves hours of shooting in front of green screens on sound stages in Atlanta, is actually just a fun hang-out session. There's always lots of dancing and mugging for the camera going on. Is that how the production process really is? Or is it a little more stressful than that? Us mere mortals will probably never know.
In the meantime, the DVD/Blu-ray should hold over fans who will have to wait until next year for the next Marvel movie: Captain Marvel arrives in March of 2019 and the next Avengers team-up, which should provide some answers about what Thanos is up to, arrives in May. Enjoy the bloops for now.
