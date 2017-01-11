Aziz Ansari Made a Food Porn Music Video That Will Change Your Life

When the beat drops on any given song off Kanye West's new album, The Life of Pablo, it's hard not to close your eyes and imagine yourself traveling to an exotic country, feasting on the finest foods, and living your best life. Obviously, Master of None stars Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim felt the same way -- then made a ridiculous video where they did all of the above.

Today Wareheim released a video that he directed for "Famous," the Rihanna-featuring track off Kanye's latest magnum opus. On the surface, there's not a lot going on in the clip: Wareheim and Ansari eat food in Italy, scowl, lip-sync, dance in the street, and, towards the end, pretend to have sex with a little red car. It's goofy. It's sublime. Watch it below and become a better, more loving human in the process: