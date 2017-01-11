Aziz Ansari Made a Food Porn Music Video That Will Change Your Life

When the beat drops on any given song off Kanye West's new album, The Life of Pablo, it's hard not to close your eyes and imagine yourself traveling to an exotic country, feasting on the finest foods, and living your best life. Obviously, Master of None stars Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim felt the same way -- then made a ridiculous video where they did all of the above.
Today Wareheim released a video that he directed for "Famous," the Rihanna-featuring track off Kanye's latest magnum opus. On the surface, there's not a lot going on in the clip: Wareheim and Ansari eat food in Italy, scowl, lip-sync, dance in the street, and, towards the end, pretend to have sex with a little red car. It's goofy. It's sublime. Watch it below and become a better, more loving human in the process:
In fact, there's a history of bearded comedians giving new life to confrontational Kanye West songs. Back in the glory days of 2007, Zach Galifianakis and folk singer Will Oldham teamed up for a romp around a North Carolina farm while lip-synching Graduation's "Can't Tell Me Nothing." The history of music and tractors changed forever.
There's no word on whether Kanye will follow up with his own video for the track, but he's been spotted in Scotland filming a video for Pablo stand-out "Waves." Is it too late for Ansari and Wareheim to join him for that one, too? Seriously, who wouldn't want to hang out with these two?
Let's make it happen!
