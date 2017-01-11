25 Essential Aziz Ansari Quotes to Help You Live Your Best Life

Experience things, especially with your heroes, off the phone:

"This is an interesting thing I've noticed: when younger people come up to you and recognize you, a lot of times they're just interested in a photo for their Instagram. I saw Louis [C.K.] do this thing a long time ago where someone came up to him for a photo, and he was just like, 'Hey, I can't take a photo, but it's nice to meet you. What's your name?' and just talked to them for a little bit. And I was like, 'That's a great idea. I would much rather just speak to a person than sit there and pose for a photo. I feel awkward doing that. I don't enjoy that. One time there was a kid who came up to me. I was with my girlfriend having lunch. And he came up and was like, 'Hey, can I get a photo?' And I was like, 'Hey, you know, I'd rather not. I'm here with my girlfriend, hanging out with her, and I don't want to be rude to her. But I'm Aziz. What's your name?' And he was like, 'Chris.' And I was like, 'Oh, how's your day going? What’d you get to eat here?' or whatever, and he just walked off! But when he came up to me he was like, 'You're my favorite comedian!' If I had run into Chris Rock when I was in high school, and I was like, 'Hey, can I get a picture?' and he said no but he asked me stuff and was trying to engage in conversation, I would have stayed there until he pushed me away." Esquire, 2015