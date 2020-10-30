Entertainment Baby Yoda Hiding Is My 2020 Mood He always has the best spot, never more so than in the Season 2 premiere of 'The Mandalorian.'

Baby Yoda, my relatable king. | Disney+ Baby Yoda, my relatable king. | Disney+

Sure, the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian features a final plot twist with major implications for the Star Wars universe, but I would be lying if I didn't say that I put it on eagerly with one thing in mind: What is my sweet green offspring Baby Yoda—excuse me, The Child—up to? Turns out, he's doing a lot of hiding! Relatable. Baby Yoda can use the Force—though it takes a lot out of him, poor thing—but he's also very wise, which means he retreats from conflict when he feels like it. See, for instance, in the cold open of this episode when he knows shit's about to go down and his protector is going to fuck up John Leguizamo in prosthetics. To prepare, he just closes his floating bassinet with an adorable press of a button.

This browser does not support the video tag. Disney+

Once again, this little guy is speaking to our cultural moment in astonishing fashion. 2020 is a goddamn nightmare, and all I want to do is make like Baby Yoda and disappear into a tiny crib or perhaps a bucket. When the super scary sandworm creature known as the Krayt dragon ravages Tatooine, Baby Yoda does what must be done and shrinks down into an empty container, which is how I plan to deal with election night.

This browser does not support the video tag. Disney+

In the following GIF, I imagine the unseen approaching Tusken raiders as the coronavirus pandemic, and Baby Yoda is my fear of leaving the house.

This browser does not support the video tag. Disney+

Look, Baby Yoda knows he has it good now. Mando is going to care for him no matter what, so all he has to bide his time until his powers are absolutely needed. I wish I had the security Baby Yoda has. For now, however, I'm just going to emulate his fabulous instincts for self-preservation and hunker down as much as possible until this terrible year blows over. Nothing says 2020 more than ducking while you watch someone get eaten by a terrifying beast.

This browser does not support the video tag. Disney+

Thank goodness for Baby Yoda, I'm happy to have him back.