Who Actually Had Sex with Nick on 'The Bachelor' Fantasy Suite Episode?

Has she told Nick she loved him yet?

She sure has -- now stop skipping around and go read the last paragraph I spent so much time writing, dammit.

What'd she do when the Fantasy Suite card came out?

It was at the end of last week's episode, so the ol' memory's a little hazy, but I'm 99% sure that the first thing Raven said was, "yes!", followed up by "I'm going to tell you the most shocking news in the history of The Bachelor....nobody has ever given me an orgasm." The entirety of Raven's existence the last two weeks has been a campaign to get given an orgasm.

Telltale signs that they had sex

Sure, she tells us things like "to be alone physically with him was just so nice and relaxing," and "let me just say, Nick is pretty good at what he does, so I'm pretty satisfied today." But the telltale-est sign that they had the sex comes when Raven prances around the streets of Lapland, Finland in a sequence that would make Sergei Eisenstein, Soviet creator of the montage, be like "You know what? That was a pretty decent montage, and I know montages. Also, they definitely did it." She puts her face through fences with cut-out hearts, she rides elevators in the happiest manner possible, she even kisses reindeer, which Nick will likely get upset about, even though he's kissed 30 different human women in the last two months.