The Bachelor Finale Recap: Ben Gets Fake-Engaged, Still Loves Everyone

Dear readers: I love you. Every single one of you. I am also IN love with you, and will propose to all of you, on the shoreline of a Jamaican beach, at your soonest convenience.

Ben is not in such a fortunate position. In case you don't remember from two weeks ago, he's now told two different women that he's in love with them. In case you don't remember the laws in places where people other than Jef with one F lives, men are only allowed to marry one woman, even if they love two. Mainly because Neil Lane can only front one ring for free.

I'll lay it right out there: I'm pro-JoJo here. I guess you could call me Pro-Jo. You shouldn't, but you certainly could. JoJo has spunk, and fire, and has gotten upset about things that were totally reasonable to get upset about, and has (lightly, but still) called Ben on his bullshit even though that surely jeopardized her standing, and seems like she might be pretty decent at the popular board game Risk. She's about as real and textured as people get on this show.