Robby charges down the hill to the beach, ready to win. He launches into his speech, about "forever love" and yearning hearts and fairy tales. JoJo looks like she just watched Old Yeller, and keeps trying to cut him off, but Robby keeps talking about love. Eventually she breaks through. She can't let him get down on a knee. She woke up this morning wanting it to be him -- every DAY she's been wanting it to be him -- but for reasons even she can't figure out, her heart is somewhere else.

It takes Robby multiple minutes to put together what just happened. Eventually he hugs his now-lost love and says "as long as you're happy." Does Robby not care? Did Robby never care? No: Robby cares. He legitimately cares about her so much that he's not going to be selfish, and will just sit here feeling miserable without even saying something mean. He's going to allow JoJo to do what makes JoJo happy, because he needs her to be happy that badly. Robby's soul was just wrenched from his body through his butthole; he can't even cry on the ride home. Robby's hurt is all our hurt. Except not really. It's actually100% his hurt. But still: poor guy.