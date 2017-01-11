'The Bachelorette' Hometowns Recap: Is Robby Here to Screw With His Ex?

There's a little bit of an issue "out in the world," Mom tells him -- his ex's roommate has made it look, "online and in person," as if he broke up with her to go on the show. Robby feels like he needs to do something, RIGHT NOW. So he goes to JoJo, clearly without making a game plan for what he's going to say, and what she might say because of that, and what he's going to say when she says those things, and tells her the very unclear deal.

If he handled this even a little better, Robby could've gotten away with it. But instead of laying things out in a Robby-positive manner, Robby drops the W-word -- that people are saying he's here for the Wrong Reasons. Not since Chad has someone been accused of being here for the wrong reasons in those exact, deadly words. So I'm honestly really not sure why Robby thought it would be a good idea to out himself. JoJo wants to know if he dumped his girlfriend to come on the show. Robby says, "no!!!!"