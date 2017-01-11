Last night there was, once again, Chad. Chaaaaaad.

The Bachelorette's "Men Tell Some and Omit Other Things" reunion show is generally a bunch of limp finger-pointing and people showing off fancy new haircuts before their sliver of pseudo-fame slips forever out of sight. But Chad is anything but temporary. Chad is every force of nature put together, including "weak nuclear," which is one people often forget.

Chad held a masterful court for about 45 minutes, fending off attacks, firing lasers into people's hearts, revealing that he slept with three of the other guys' ex girlfriends, proving once and for all that Evan pushed him, and making an astounding amount of logical sense. This was pure Chad, rivaling the wisdom declared during this season of Bachelorette. Thankfully, we're not close to through with him; Chad will be on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, which is fantastic. Until then, here is Chad's finest Chadding from last night.