Has JoJo told Robby she loves him?: No, but she tells us viewers who can keep secrets that she does love him, although she has some concerns. Those concerns are never made quite clear, other than that Ben told her the exact same thing, and was clearly lying and picked Lauren, who now surely hates him because Ben is as boring as a property lawyer on quaadludes. JoJo makes it pretty concrete that she's not going to tell anyone she loves them until they're about to get fake-engaged, and she doesn't waver for Robby. But we know the truth. We know she loves him. She told us!

How'd the date go?: Pretty well! It mainly consists of Robby telling her she loves him, and Robby pulling out the ace up his sleeve, which is actually a note down his pants pockets, from his dad. The note reads: "Robby, I can tell you really love JoJo. Do not get down about all the negativity surrounding your past relationship. Stick to your plan and everything will work out. You are the man. I love you. -Dad."