5 Bizarre Movies Starring Super-Famous People

Successful acting careers usually result from a series of well-calculated risks -- indie breakouts, guest spots, once-in-a-lifetime franchise gambles. But nobody attains true stardom without saying "yes" to some truly weird shit along the journey. (Remember Hugh Grant in The Lair of the White Worm? Sean Connery's Zardoz? Everyone in the current Twin Peaks revival? Wonderfully unforgettable.)
Read on for more fine examples of A-list actors appearing in peculiar projects, all worth a watch ASAP.
Tank Girl
Released: March 31, 1995
Famous people: Naomi Watts
Why you should watch it: Great for if you need a break from Marvel and DC's earnest offerings. This take on the popular comic plays like a rambunctious compilation of rejected Mad Max ideas -- in the best way -- as a Gloomy Watts and testy Ice-T (here as a kangaroo-human hybrid) join the title character (Lori Petty) to kick water-hogging dystopia warlord ass. Musical and animated interludes, corny jokes, and an endless string of pop culture winks abound. You could also say it's like Louise Belcher got to make a movie in the '90s: unabashedly kooky fun.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon
The Midnight Meat Train
Released: August 7, 2008
A-lister: Bradley Cooper
Why you should watch it: In this 100-minute horror movie, adapted from Clive Barker's short story of the same name, Cooper plays a street photographer who finds himself investigating subway deaths. It's a weird role for The Hangover star, but he hardly falters, even when he has to participate in an art show, use a severed arm as a bludgeon, and deadpan, "I got a train to catch." The train to which Coop refers is a slaughterhouse on wheels, one that goes on an unrelentingly blood-soaked ride through the final act. The whole of this cult fave might not be as good as, say, Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer, but it's thrilling and surprising in ways you have to see to believe. (Also, Easter egg alert.)
Where to watch: Stream on Netflix
Virtuosity
Released: August 4, 1995
A-listers: Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Kaley Cuoco
Why you should watch it: Mainly, because this sci-fi actioner is a thinly plotted excuse to watch young Washington's trigger-happy cop hunt young Crowe's VR psycho-turned-android in near-future LA. In other words, cyberpunk maestro Brett Leonard has Washington be a hero while Crowe auditions for the part of The Joker with less makeup. (Cuoco plays a little kid who needs saving.) The movie's effects haven't aged well, the lines are cheesy as hell, and the stars feel wildly miscast -- all qualities that have helped Virtuosity live on as a surreal but highly entertaining watch.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon
Psycho Beach Party
Released: January 23, 2000
A-lister: Amy Adams
Why you should watch it: It won't be hard to spot Adams as boy-crazy teen Marvel Ann, even though she doesn't have a huge part in this stage-to-screen adaptation, which parodies '60s teen movies and surf culture with a heavy helping of self-aware camp. (But you will see her take part in a luau dance-off?) The real focus here is Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under's Claire), who plays a schizophrenic nerd at the heart of a murder mystery. Laugh-out-loud innuendo punctuates almost every scene, as repressed violence and sexual frustration bubble underneath Psycho Beach Party's guise of innocence.
Where to watch: Rent on YouTube, Amazon, and iTunes
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Released: October 21, 1995
A-listers: Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey
Why you should watch it: This sequel has everything: original Texas Chainsaw cameos, weirdly literate henchmen, and a Texas Leg Koozie -- you know, when McConaughey can only move his knee via electronic brace and remote control. Really! The vibe of The Next Generation is dumb, otherworldly even. The movie's best feature, a Kenny Powers prototype, gets axed too early, but you still get to witness McConaughey and Zellweger -- both unknowns at the time -- yell incoherently at each other and show hints of their talents while Leatherface waits very patiently for a new mask. You'll enjoy counting how many times you say, "What? Why?" as this illogical horror farce makes fun of itself and the genre. (Spoiler: Lots!!)
Where to watch: Rent on YouTube, Amazon, and iTunes
