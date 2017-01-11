13 Terrible Movies With Fantastic Soundtracks

Sucker Punch (2011)

Why the movie is bad: 300 director Zack Snyder officially reached peak-Zack Snyder with this Girl Talk-esque mash-up of Alice In Wonderland, video game cut-scenes, and a drooled-over Hot Topic catalog.

Why the soundtrack is great: Like the movie itself, the soundtrack isn't particularly original, but, luckily, it's got goth style to spare. In a throwback to the ambitious soundtracks of the '90s, the collection mostly features gonzo, operatic covers of classic rock songs like "Tomorrow Never Knows," "Search and Destroy," and "White Rabbit" by contemporary female vocalists. Ever since he scored some laughs with a cheery version of Disturbed's "Down With The Sickness" in his Dawn of the Dead remake, Snyder has shown a knack for selecting covers and remixes that are gleefully on the nose, and the Sucker Punch soundtrack is a gauche tribute to his peculiar dad-rock taste. I mean, where else are you going to hear Oscar Isaac and Carla Gugino covering Roxy Music?