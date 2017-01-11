First 'Bad Santa 2' Trailer Bears NSFW Gifts

It's been over a decade since Billy Bob Thornton donned a red suit to deliver filthy holiday cheer to the masses in 2003's Bad Santa. If you've been holding your breath for a sequel -- which sounds painful? -- take a big breath of booze-soaked Christmas air: Bad Santa 2 arrives this November, and there's a very dirty trailer to get you in the festive spirit.

The sequel swaps out cult favorite director Terry Zwigoff (Ghost World, Crumb) for Mark Waters (Freaky Friday, Mean Girls), but don't worry: the movie promises to be gross as hell. Thornton's Willie Soke delivers lines like "Come on you fucking dickheads!" with his trademark surliness, while Tony Cox and Brett Kelly (the elf and the kid from the original, respectively) are aboard this rickety sleigh, too, joined by newcomers Christina Hendricks and Kathy Bates. There's even some nudity in the trailer -- in case crass language shouted at children isn't NSFW enough for you.